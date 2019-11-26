Chris Paul makes half-court 3-pointer in Thunder’s three-point win over Warriors (video)

Some players, in order to protect their shooting percentage, avoid launching end-of-quarter heaves.

Not Chris Paul.

Paul made a half-court shot to end the first half last night. Those three points proved to be the winning margin in the Thunder’s 100-97 win over the Warriors.

To get the victory, Paul had to contribute more in the clutch. Oklahoma City trailed by 10 late, but ended the game on a 13-0 run – including Paul making a 3-pointer and hitting the go-ahead jumper.