Chris Paul: ‘I’m not retiring’

Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul on this possibly being his best shot at a title: “They said that last year. They probably said it back in ’08. Every time you lose, they’re gonna say it’s your best chance…but we’ll be back next year. I ain’t retiring tomorrow, thank God.”

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Chris Paul: “You play long enough, and you don’t win, every time you lose, they’re going to say it was your best chance. I think for me, us, we’ll be right back next year. I’ll tell you that much. I’m not retiring tomorrow. Thank God. Hopefully, I’m healthy.” pic.twitter.com/B5d4BO1cRS – 11:01 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

The NBA is fragile.

Phoenix just went from far and away best team in the NBA all season to out in 2nd round with a seemingly significant DeAndre Ayton issue and Chris Paul on a 4 year 120 million deal – 10:53 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Suns point guard Chris Paul limped out of the arena with a very slow walk. @andscape learned that Paul had a left quad injury. When asked about his quad injury, Paul declined comment. – 10:52 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Chris Paul: “We’ll be right back here next year … I’m not retiring” – 10:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul on this possibly being his best shot at a title: “They said that last year. They probably said it back in ’08. Every time you lose, they’re gonna say it’s your best chance…but we’ll be back next year. I ain’t retiring tomorrow, thank God.” – 10:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

These two.

Devin Booker X Chris Paul = Final game of season. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qzLLVvliL3 – 10:41 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul was asked if he was going through something the past few games. He said no, adding that Monty Williams took the blame for this collapse but it should be on him instead.

“That’s on me as the point guard, as the leader of the team.” – 10:39 PM

Story continues

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul was asked twice in different ways whether he was physically okay in this series, and he sort of ducked it both times. Chalked it up just not playing up to their standards – 10:39 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“That’s on me as the point guard, the leader of the team,” Suns guard Chris Paul said. – 10:39 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul: “I have a text from my son after the game saying, ‘Lets get in the gym.'” – 10:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

36-year-old Chris Paul in 2022 postseason: 69 FGs, 13 turnovers in 8 games (Suns 6-2)

37-year-old Chris Paul in 2022 postseason: 18 FGs, 18 turnovers in 5 games (Suns 1-4) – 10:36 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

The Booker/CP3 presser just started.

ASK BOOK ABOUT THE “LUKA SPECIAL”!!!! – 10:33 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Chris Paul is already in the media press conference room ready to take questions as Monty Williams is taking his turn. – 10:27 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– The Game 7 ass-kicking of the modern era

– Luka Doncic’s revenge

– How will we tell the story of Chris Paul?

– Devin Booker rekt

– The Raptor

Talking about it all now, join us! ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=y1Ni0L… – 10:17 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Devin Booker and Chris Paul ever since “The Luka Special” was uttered pic.twitter.com/hFZSoTuWQp – 10:12 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

This is the 5th time a Chris Paul led team has blown a 2-0 playoff series lead in his career. His teams are 5-5 in series where they’ve taken a 2-0 lead after this loss to the Mavericks. – 10:11 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

CP3 in these 7 games: 65 FGA/40 assists/22 turnovers – 10:10 PM

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

Might have some things to say about Chris Paul and the Suns on the radio tomorrow morning. – 10:09 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Chris Paul playoff averages before his 37th birthday:

22.6 points, 9.9 assists, 1.6 TOVs

Chris Paul playoff averages since his 37th birthday:

9.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 TOVs – 10:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Chris Paul is never gonna win a title and that’s gonna suck – 10:07 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

Chris Paul had taken 10+ shots in 21 of his last 22 playoff games, dating back to the second round last year.

He didn’t take 10+ shots in *any* of the last 5 games. He averaged 9.4 points per game in that span. What happened? – 10:05 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

CP3 since turning 37 (5 games):

27 assists

22 turnovers

20 fouls

17 baskets

The Point God has an expiry date of exactly 37 years. pic.twitter.com/ivlNpLI6bs – 9:59 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Chris Paul fell short? pic.twitter.com/DjFAY0TvkG – 9:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Credit Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd and the Mavs. They made good adjustments, took away Chris Paul’s spots, neutralized Devin Booker and dominated at home. Then played with nothing to lose in Game 7 and absolutely steamrolled the NBA’s No. 1 seed on the road – 9:57 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul is the first player ever to blow five 2-0 leads in a best-of-7 series.

2-0 vs Spurs in 2008

2-0 vs Grizzlies in 2013

2-0 vs Blazers in 2016

2-0 vs Bucks in 2021

2-0 vs Mavs in 2022

He is also the only player to blow four 2-0 leads. pic.twitter.com/Y6yXcKVT66 – 9:55 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

1-2-CP3-Cancun? – 9:52 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Chris Paul, after scoring 14 of his 28 pts in the 4th Q of Game 2:

Game 3 – 12 pts on 5-of-9, 7r, 4a, 7tos – L

Game 4 – 5 pts on 2-of-4, 5r, 7a, 6fouls – L

Game 5 – 7 pts on 3-of-8, 2r, 10a, 4tos – W

Game 6 – 13 pts on 4-of-7, 2r, 4a, 5tos – L

Game 7 – Down by 40 before 1st FG – 9:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul has lost 4 straight Game 7s.

He is 3-5 in his career. pic.twitter.com/6n7V2fxcQ2 – 9:51 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Take all your rotation players off the floor now Jason Kidd. CP3 might castrate them all out of spite – 9:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

This final result goes a lot further than one player, but I’m already wondering what the Chris Paul diagnosis is going to be – 9:51 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Can’t remember a team hunting Chris Paul like this and being so successful – 9:49 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

This is the 6th time a Chris Paul team has blown a 2-0 or 3-1 series lead

2008 vs San Antonio (2-0)

2013 vs Memphis (2-0)

2015 vs Houston (3-1)

2016 vs Portland (2-0)

2021 vs Milwaukee (2-0)

2022 vs Dallas (2-0)

He has never won a series after trailing 2-0 or 3-1 – 9:48 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

What is Chris Paul thinking right now? – 9:46 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Unpopular Opinion:

This wasn’t a legacy game for Chris Paul. No, he doesn’t have any hardware and does have some glaring playoff duds on his resume. But he’s been playing HOF level hoop for 17 years. He will go down as one of the greats. – 9:38 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m honestly amazed Lakers Twitter hasn’t given me a Chris Paul-for-Russell Westbrook trade machine screenshot yet. – 9:33 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

God bless you Allie for the nicest possible “Chris Paul is old” report. – 9:30 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Chris Paul will have been part of five of the last 13 blown 2-0 leads when tonight is over. – 9:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne checks in for Chris Paul. #Suns down 75-36 with 5;45 left in 3rd. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 9:28 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Cancun waiting for Chris Paul every year pic.twitter.com/7G5Jc8ix1t – 9:27 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I’ve never seen a cliff dive as dramatic as CP3’s 37th birthday – 9:27 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Chris Paul did not score a field goal in Game 7 until the Suns were trailing by 40 points. Just a stunning night. – 9:26 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

What happened to Chris Paul after game two? – 9:25 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

This is the second-most vicious ass kicking Chris Paul has taken in his postseason career. – 9:23 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

CP3 looked so good 3 wks ago. Now I wonder how much is left in tank – 9:22 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Chris Paul scoring this series vs Mavs:

Gm 1: 19 pts, Suns win

Gm 2: 28 pts, Suns win

Gm 3: 12 pts, Suns lose

Gm 4: 5 pts, Suns lose

Gm 5: 7 pts, Suns win

Gm 6: 13 pts, Suns lose

Gm 7 at half: 0 pts, Suns down 30

Had 47 pts in 1st 2 games, just 37 pts in 4 & a half games since. – 9:18 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

If booker wants to be considered elite, he can’t be 0-7 in a game 7….and I won’t even start on the disaster chris Paul is right now – 9:18 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Chris Paul has had a combination of ugly collapses, unlucky breaks and ill-timed injuries.

Up 2-0 and going out with 5 straight bad performances after going 64-18 might take the cake.

You have to wonder if this is CP’s last real shot at that elusive ring. – 9:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Points at the half:

1 — Chris Paul

2 — Devin Booker

3 — Deandre Ayton

4 — Mikal Bridges

5 — Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/xDHRMgkUip – 9:10 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Chris Paul: 19 minutes, 1 point, -28. – 9:07 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Down 30 at the half at home in Game 7?! This series flipped in G4 when the Mavs (and officials) targeted CP3 and took him out of the game. Jason Kidd is dominating this series as much as Luka. – 9:05 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

This is incredibly shocking. West champion Suns down 30 points at halftime to visiting Dallas. Luka 27. Dinwiddie 21. CP and Booker combined 0-for-11 from the field. pic.twitter.com/eE6NdfBXiV – 9:01 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

They’ve been tending negatively this whole series against the Mavericks but now don’t recognize this Suns team. At all. That had to be the worst first half they’ve played all season. Chris Paul isn’t dictating a thing. Ayton and Booker are the complete opposite of automatic. SMH – 9:00 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

27 points total in a half in a Game 7 home game. Chris Paul teams constantly haunted by the number 27. – 9:00 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

I said it on @FTFonFS1 right after it happened… But CP3 & Booker mocking Luka at the Game 2 presser had REAL LBJ & Wade mocking Dirk during ‘11 Finals vibes.

Then, Booker pulled the “Luka Special” bullshit.

Now, Luka has 27 at the half… and CP3 & Booker have made ZERO shots. – 9:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

At the half, Maxi Kleber has as many points as Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined.

Maxi Kleber has 3 points. pic.twitter.com/apWRiBDmTx – 8:59 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

At halftime, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have combined for 6 points on 1-of-15 shooting from the field. – 8:58 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Luka outplaying all of CP3, Booker and Ayton? Ok. Suns can live with that.

but Dinwiddie????? – 8:56 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

If Chris Paul and Devin Booker don’t make a shot, the Phoenix Suns will not win this game! #MagicTweets – 8:53 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Luka Doncic: 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 6 points and 6 rebounds.

Wow. – 8:53 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

With 2:45 left in the second quarter, Maxi Kleber has come off the bench to score as many points as Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined — 3. – 8:53 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Booker and CP3 are 0 for 9 combined and it feels worse. – 8:52 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Between Tatum’s & Booker’s performances the past 3 days, Club Superstar’s admissions policy has never looked smarter.

Now… we might have to look at if CP3 is actually sitting in Jimmy Butler’s seat in the club. pic.twitter.com/WWg9mii4Yu – 8:52 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

3 fouls on Deandre Ayton, which is 2 more field goals than Ayton, Chris Paul and Devin Booker have made so far. Combined. – 8:47 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are 2-of-18 from the field so far in Game 7. – 8:47 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

it took until 4:21 left in the 2Q for Chris Paul/Devin Booker/Deandre Ayton to record their first made field goal combined. – 8:46 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are 0-for-11 from the field.

Luka Doncic is 6-for-8 and has 8 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie is 5-for-7. – 8:43 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Is Chris Paul not allowed to shoot?

Is this a side bet? – 8:41 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton: combined 0-11 from the floor. – 8:41 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

So we’ll find out Chris Paul is injured after this series, huh? – 8:39 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

I have many friends who are Mavs fans and I love most of y’all, but I need Phoenix to get back in this thing because I’m not sure I’d be able to deal with the inevitable CP narrative that would follow a loss. – 8:38 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Spencer Dinwiddie: 13 pts on 4-for-5 shooting. Devin Booker & Chris Paul combined: 3 pts on 0-for-7. Mavs up 34-22 with 9:07 remaining in the 2nd Q. – 8:35 PM

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

This is the first time in his career where a healthy Chris Paul has genuinely seemed overmatched or outmoded in a playoff series – 8:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns have struggled to get an advantage in the non-Doncic minutes all series and it would be quite the win-win here to do it now while also getting CP3 going. – 8:28 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

At the end of 1:

Luka has 12-8-3 on 5 of 7 shooting

CP3 & Booker, who have mocked Luka repeatedly during this series, have a combined 2-2-2 on 0-7 shooting.

Luka also had more points, rebounds, assists and steals than CP3 & Booker *combined* in Game 6. – 8:27 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Chris Paul and Devin Booker are 0-of-7 at the end of the first quarter. – 8:25 PM

Chaundee Brown @cbrownballin935

Chris Paul gotta play well for Phoenix to win this game. – 8:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson in for Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.

Biyombo checking in I assume for Ayton.

Shamet corner 3.

Dinwiddie answer 3. #Suns down eight. – 8:17 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Sloppy start for both teams. Suns hunting Luka to draw his second foul. Mavs hunting CP to wear him out. Not much flow – 8:10 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Forget CP3, it’s Devin Booker who has a LOT at stake tonight. He poked the bear in Game 5. You lose G7 at home and Luka goes off…oh damn you’ll be hearing about this forever. – 8:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I used to have hair.” Monty Williams when asked about Chris Paul being older, but says the #Suns point guard is at his best in situations like this. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #NBASundays #Game7s pic.twitter.com/UQlAFnEkKk – 7:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I think Phoenix wins tonight BUT it’s going to have to be because of the young guys, not CP3.

People already being weird about the Year 17 point guard lol… I’m looking at Book, Bridges, Ayton. They have to come through on their levels. It’s their time – 6:59 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Suns coach Monty Williams ahead of Game 7 on Chris Paul, who’s had four consecutive underwhelming games: “In games like this, on days like this, this is when he does his best stuff, and I’m looking forward to that.” – 6:25 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Me, @Chris Paul and @JakeFromStateFarm are going back to the fundamentals over on #Snapchat. Get in on the game of “Let’s Go Hoops” ! #ad @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/7CSUqsoXID – 3:05 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Game 7 record

Tatum: 2-1

Giannis: 1-0

CP: 3-4

Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson never played in Game 7.

Chris Paul and Jae Crowder have.

Paul 3-4 Game 7s (Lost last 3. Last 1: OKC fell to Rockets in 2020 bubble)

Crowder 1-1 (Won last one. Celtics beat Wizards in 2017) #Suns https://t.co/18kcaZPDPU pic.twitter.com/ZK97OgWXYk – 11:00 AM

More on this storyline

Marc J. Spears: “I’m not retiring tomorrow. I’m healthy. I’m going to come back. Keep playing,” Suns guard Chris Paul said. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 15, 2022