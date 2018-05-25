Chris Paul suffers hamstring injury in waning seconds of Rockets' Game 5 win

The Houston Rockets scored a huge, 98-94 Game 5 win over the Golden State Thursday to put the Warriors on the brink of elimination, but got a big scare in the final moments when point guard Chris Paul left the game with a hamstring injury.

Paul drove the lane for a layup during the final seconds of the game and collided with Warriors guard Quinn Cook. He came up grabbing his right hamstring and left the final 22.4 seconds of the game.

Chris Paul suffers an injury late in game 5 pic.twitter.com/VLGm7MXklq — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 25, 2018





TNT’s Kristen Ledlow reported that the Rockets confirmed that the injury is a right hamstring injury. He is receiving treatment, and his status will be updated Friday morning after further evaluation.

.@KristenLedlow with the latest news on Chris Paul's right hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/KQsBYb8RAx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2018





Mike D’Antoni told reporters that Paul is “worried.”

D'Antoni on Chris Paul: "He's worried." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 25, 2018





D’Antoni said that Eric Gordon will fill in for Paul if he can’t play in Saturday’s Game 6.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Eric Gordon will move to the role of playmaker if Chris Paul doesn’t return from a hamstring injury in Game 6. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 25, 2018

Story Continues





Chris Paul came up limping late in Houston’s Game 5 win over Golden State and did not play in the final seconds after colliding with Quinn Cook. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Kerr: ‘Idiotic’ anthem policy is ‘typical of the NFL’

• Kevin Iole: Trump removes stain on country with Johnson pardon

• How Lithuania changed LiAngeloBall’s pro prospects

• Report: Officer in SterlingBrown video gets wrist slap

