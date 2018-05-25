Chris Paul suffers hamstring injury in waning seconds of Rockets' Game 5 win

The Houston Rockets scored a huge, 98-94 Game 5 win over the Golden State Thursday to put the Warriors on the brink of elimination, but got a big scare in the final moments when point guard Chris Paul left the game with a hamstring injury.

Paul drove the lane for a layup during the final seconds of the game and collided with Warriors guard Quinn Cook. He came up grabbing his right hamstring and left the final 22.4 seconds of the game.


TNT’s Kristen Ledlow reported that the Rockets confirmed that the injury is a right hamstring injury. He is receiving treatment, and his status will be updated Friday morning after further evaluation.


Mike D’Antoni told reporters that Paul is “worried.”


D’Antoni said that Eric Gordon will fill in for Paul if he can’t play in Saturday’s Game 6.


Chris Paul came up limping late in Houston’s Game 5 win over Golden State and did not play in the final seconds after colliding with Quinn Cook. (AP)
