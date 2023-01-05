Chris Paul with a last basket of the period vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Red Wings Derek Lalonde and Dylan Larkin, January 4, 2023 in Detroit.
After releasing in theaters on November 11, 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now received...
Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists playing in front of relatives and friends, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Dillon Brooks scored 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams had 15 rebounds for Memphis, which improved to 9-10 on the road.
Despite playing six games, Detroit Lions rookie linebacker James Houston from Jackson State football is living up to his "The Problem" nickname.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Charlotte Hornets host the Memphis Grizzlies
Jacque Vaughn was viewed as such a temporary solution in Brooklyn that his successor was already assumed before he coached one game. The Nets had parted ways with Steve Nash and were expected to hire suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn would run the show until Udoka arrived, then slide back down the bench.
The rook gets a shoutout!
The Patriots were back at practice Wednesday, but it wasn't exactly business as usual. Phil Perry was on the scene outside Gillette Stadium to capture the vibes of the team as they deal with uncertainty in the wake of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse Monday night.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Vincent Goodwill and Yahoo Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus connect to talk through Cleveland’s emergence this season as a top team in the conference.
Damar Hamlin's marketing rep said Hamlin's family is "frustrated" and "mad" about the accusatory social media comments made toward Tee Higgins.
Donovan Mitchell stepped into the lane early on his heroic play to send the game into overtime, the league said, which would have stopped his scoring outburst.
How did the Celtics lose by 33 points to a Thunder team missing its best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Malcolm Brogdon's postgame comments should raise some eyebrows.
Dub Nation and the Warriors alike eagerly await the return of Steph Curry, so Bob Myers latest comments could have both rejoicing.
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
The Lakers will be rather shorthanded on Wednesday when they host the Heat.