Chris Paul (jokingly?) tells Russell Westbrook to leave Thunder locker room: ‘The Clippers tried to suspend me for this’

A couple years ago, Chris Paul joined several other Rockets heading toward the Clippers locker room for a confrontation. (The NBA determined Paul followed to play peacemaker.)

Last night, Paul – traded from Houston to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook last summer – was on the other side of a locker room entered by an opposing player after a game.

Mark Medina of USA Today:

The fiery point guard entered the Thunder’s locker room. Within seconds, Russell Westbrook heard a stern and playful message. “You’re in the wrong locker room,” a few Thunder players joked.

“The Clippers tried to suspend me for this,” Paul joked, referring to when the Rockets attempted to barge into the Clippers’ locker room following contentious on-court exchanges during a 2018 game. “Come on man. You got to get out of here.

Paul Joked? He might have said it in a playful tone. But Paul takes everything so seriously. Some players also legitimately object to opponents entering the locker room.

I respect Medina’s read on the situation, but I’m unconvinced Paul had no sincerity behind his words.