Chris Paul issued flagrant foul for kick to groin on Jose Alvarado

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul on Thursday was issued a flagrant foul by the NBA for contact made to New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The replay of the incident showed that Paul appeared to kick Alvarado in the groin area midway through the second quarter. Alvarado immediately went down in pain but there was no call issued on the floor and the game continued on without further stoppage.

After a review, which happens following each game in the regular season or playoffs, the NBA deemed the contact warranted a flagrant one foul. The league classifies flagrant one fouls as unnecessary contact made to any player, with or without the ball.

Chris Paul (PHX) has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact against Jose Alvarado (NOP) at 4:35 of the 2nd quarter on 4/26/22. pic.twitter.com/TY2JM3vbfr — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 28, 2022

The Suns defeated the Pelicans in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Thursday in New Orleans. The matchup has proven to be a physical battle for each team as the Pelicans will be looking to extend their season one more game.

Game 6 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on TNT.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Jamie Foxx received Jose Alvarado's jersey after Pelicans' Game 4 win CJ McCollum: Pelicans' rookies have shown tremendous growth Jose Alvarado keeps tricking teams on defense and it is hilarious

List