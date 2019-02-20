Chris Paul isn't attaching any extra significance to playing Rajon Rondo after spit incident: 'Move on'

If Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul holds any hard feelings against Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo after Rondo spit in his face, he’s not letting it on. Paul attempted to downplay the spitting incident, telling ESPN’s Tim MacMahon he “forgot about it.”

Paul also said once the money was taken out of his paycheck, he was ready to move on.

Chris Paul really doesn’t care that he’ll face Rajon Rondo on Thursday for the first time since their spit spat in the second game of the season. “I forgot about it, know what I’m saying?” CP3 said. “Once the fine goes out of your check, move on.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 20, 2019





Punches were thrown the last time the two faced each other on the court. During the second game of the season, Paul and Rondo got into a fight in the fourth quarter after Rondo spit at Paul. Both players were suspended for the brawl. Rondo received one more game than Paul, likely due to the spit.

Paul and Rondo will face each other for the first time since the spitting incident Thursday. The Lakers and Rockets have played since the fight, but Rondo missed that game while recovering from a hand injury. Thursday will mark the first time both players are on the court together since the spit.

Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo got into it the last time they faced off. (AP Photo)

Paul and Rondo have had a contentious relationship for quite some time. The whole thing reportedly started after Paul made Team USA over Rondo in 2008.

Paul attempted to downplay the feud Tuesday, taking the high road with his comments.

Even if Paul is still angry, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be out for revenge when he meets Rondo again Thursday. Given their history, don’t expect the two to hug it out either.

