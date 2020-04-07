Chris Paul has a simple explanation for his infamous GIF with Steve Kerr

Chris Paul has a simple explanation for the highly GIF-able 2018 moment when he fake laughed at Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

And he delivered it with the same serious face as then, too.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard was hosting an Instagram Live session on Monday when a fan asked why he laughed at Kerr. The answer:

“Cause wasn’t s--- funny,” Paul said.

It happened on Jan. 20, 2018, when Paul was playing for the Houston Rockets and has turned into a popular meme. The Rockets were stymied by the Warriors consistently in the playoffs, including in the 2018 Western Conference finals and the second round of the 2019 postseason.

Paul, 34, was traded to the Thunder (40-24) in the offseason for Russell Westbrook. The meme, of course, lives on. He averaged 17.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 63 games this season. The Warriors were already eliminated from postseason contention when the league went on hiatus.

Chris Paul has a simple explanation for that GIF. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

