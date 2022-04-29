Chris Paul is lucky there wasn’t a fine that came with this.

On Thursday, the NBA assessed a belated Flagrant 1 foul to Paul for a leg kick to the groin of Pelicans’ guard Jose Alvarado during Game 5.

Chris Paul (PHX) has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact against Jose Alvarado (NOP) at 4:35 of the 2nd quarter on 4/26/22. pic.twitter.com/TY2JM3vbfr — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 28, 2022

That’s an obvious foul on Paul, although nothing was called during the game. Paul works around the Deandre Ayton pick, and Alvarado fights over that as well, but Paul’s jump shooting motion involves an unnatural leg kick that caught Alvarado in the groin. The shot was an airball.

Alvarado has been a pest for CP3 this series, even forcing a couple of 8-second violations.

Paul and the Suns get Devin Booker back for Game 6 and will look to close out the series on Thursday night in New Orleans.

Check out more on the Suns

Monty Williams confirms Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. Pelicans PBT Podcast: NBA championship race reset Report: Devin Booker could return in Suns-Pelicans Game 6

Chris Paul given belated flagrant foul for kick to Alvarado’s groin originally appeared on NBCSports.com