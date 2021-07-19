Chris Paul on Giannis Antetokounmpo FTs: ‘Everybody’s out there anticipating a miss. Hell, even he is’

Giannis Antetokounmpo – as great as he has played overall – has shot just 39-for-66 on free throws in the NBA Finals (59%).

But the Bucks have offensively rebounded some of those misses, including Antetokounmpo tipping out his own miss after he drew a foul on his incredible alley-oop late in Game 5.

“Everybody’s out there anticipating a miss,” Suns guard Chris Paul said. “Hell, even he is.”

Paul isn’t wrong. But that’s harsh to say.

It’s especially harsh because Devin Booker – sitting beside Paul at the press conference – already answered the question. Paul could have easily let Booker’s benign words stand alone. Especially after a loss, players often want to talk as little as possible then leave.

But Paul wanted to get in this comment.

