Chris Paul floated as potential free agent target for Bulls

Chris Paul is entering the final year of his contract, which is non-guaranteed and worth $30 million. The Golden State Warriors are expected to either trade the veteran ball-handler or waive him, making him an unrestricted free agent. That’s where the Chicago Bulls come into play, as they could look to add the veteran ball-handler to shore up their second unit.

In a recent article for ESPN, Chris Herring proposed the Bulls acquire Paul if he hits the free agent market. He believes Paul could help unlock Chicago’s offense, either as a bench guard or part of the starting unit, regardless of whether Lonzo Ball is back in the rotation.

“Even if Ball is able to come back now that he’s had a meniscus transplant, Chicago is going to need a table setter, either to serve as a starter as Ball eases into things or to relieve him and play decent minutes,” Herring wrote. “And who better to do that than Paul, who, even as he nears the age of 40, is still a solid offensive player.”

When healthy, Paul was an impressive member of the Warriors rotation. He accepted a bench role for the first time in his career and finished the season with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 44.1% shooting from the field and 37.1% from three-point range.

If Paul is willing to sign a team-friendly deal, Chicago could be a logical landing spot for him. He would have a significant role in the rotation and could potentially help the team make a push for the 2025 NBA playoffs. Nevertheless, Paul will undoubtedly have interest from multiple teams around the NBA, as such, Chicago would need to provide an enticing offer.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire