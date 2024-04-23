Chris Paul drawing interest from rebuilding Western Conference team

Chris Paul has a $30 million team option on his current contract. The Golden State Warriors are expected to turn down that option, allowing the veteran point guard to enter unrestricted free agency this summer. Paul could still re-sign with the Warriors on a team-friendly deal. However, he will likely have multiple opportunities from around the league.

According to Marc Stein, who was writing via his SteinLine newsletter, the San Antonio Spurs could hold interest in acquiring Paul via free agency. That would pair one of the greatest playmakers in NBA history with rising young phenom, Victor Wembanyama.

“A potential team to watch, should Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio,” Stein reported. “Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2.”

Paul would undoubtedly help expedite Wembanyama’s development. The veteran guard is known for helping improve young players. He would also get a starting role under Gregg Popovich, which isn’t something that Steve Kerr can offer with Golden State.

However, Paul’s focus will likely be on winning a championship, which is something that has alluded him throughout his 19 years in the NBA. If a ring is truly the driving force behind Paul continuing his career, a potential move to the Spurs projects to be unlikely, regardless of the opportunity to help Wembanyama become the superstar he’s destined to be.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire