Chris Paul could find a home with the Pistons in free agency

The Golden State Warriors could opt to trade or waive Chris Paul this summer. He has one year remaining on his current deal, worth $30 million. However, that year is non-guaranteed. As such, the Warriors have multiple options available as they look to begin re-tooling their roster after a disappointing season.

In a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Detroit Pistons are floated as a potential landing spot for Paul if the Warriors decide to waive him and allow him to test the unrestricted free-agent market. Paul would bring some much-needed leadership and playmaking to the struggling Eastern Conference franchise.

“The Detroit Pistons should be interested in the impact Paul could have on changing the losing habits of this young core,” Swartz wrote. “Head coach Monty Williams has spent time with Paul with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Hornets and could serve as a major recruiter for the 12-time All-Star….Giving Paul a one-year, $15 million-ish deal wouldn’t affect the team’s long-term finances, and he’d be valuable salary filler for a midseason trade if both sides eventually want to move on.”

If Paul does find himself leaving the Warriors, he will likely look to land with a contender. Despite an incredible career, Paul has never been part of a championship team. As such, he will likely look for opportunities to contend next season.

However, if the veteran ball-handler chooses to maximize his earning potential, Detroit could be a strong option for him. A move to Motor City would also allow him to continue playing a significant role and help develop younger talent. It will be interesting to see what path the veteran guard chooses to take if his time in the Bay Area comes to a close.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire