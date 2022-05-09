Chris Paul Confronts Unruly Fan Who 'Put His Hands' On His Mom During Game

The Dallas Mavericks triumphed over the Phoenix Suns with a score of 111-101, tying the Western Conference semifinal series on Sunday, according to ESPN.

However, Suns player Chris Paul’s mother and wife were harassed and shoved around at the game, ESPN reports. Paul later tweeted about it and expressed his anger over the incident.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!” he wrote, The Guardian reports.

After the game, Paul spotted the person who allegedly put their hands on his family members.

“Hey! Hey! Hey! I’ll see you later! I’ll see you later!” Paul said in the video posted to Instagram.

According to CNN, sources have not verified if the ejected fan seen in the video is the person who engaged in physical contact with Paul’s family.

The Dallas Mavericks said they know about the altercation that took place at the American Airlines Center and later released a statement, according to ESPN.

“It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game,” the statement read.

The NBA has previously addressed unruly behavior by fans, most recently after Kyrie Irving had a bottle thrown at him during a game in 2021.

Elizabeth Maringer, a senior vice president and assistant general counsel for the NBA, said the league strives to discourage fans from partaking in violent behavior at the games, according to NBA.com.