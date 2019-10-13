You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who knows who Grant Williams is and is not a fan of him or his game. The rookie forward out of Tennessee has already made a ton of fans in Boston, and as he gets his first taste of NBA action in the preseason, it looks like he has a fan in Chris Paul.

Chris Paul checking in on Grant Williams. pic.twitter.com/CHJck30hMm — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) October 13, 2019

Before his senior season in high school, Williams participated in a summer circuit on the North Carolina-based Team CP3 along with Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles and Minnesota Timberwolves wing Josh Okoige. Paul also congratulated Williams when he won SEC Player of the Year in 2018 as well as when the 20-year-old was drafted 22nd overall by the Celtics.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both Williams and Paul are North Carolina natives as well, so Williams seems to have himself a mentor in the future Hall-of-Fame point guard.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Chris Paul checking out Grant Williams in preseason action for the Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston