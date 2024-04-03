Chris Paul calls Draymond Green’s block one of the best he’s seen

The Golden State Warriors secured a crucial win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Draymond Green was at the center of the Warriors’ performance, anchoring their defense. He also secured a clutch block to stop the Mavericks from carving into Golden State’s lead. The block was a significant reason the Warriors secured the win.

When speaking to the media following the game, Chris Paul explained how Green’s block was one of the best plays he had seen throughout his tenure in the NBA.

“I told Dray, ‘That might be one of the best plays I done ever seen in my career, and I’m not exaggerating, man,'” Paul said. “If you just see the heart. Somebody like me, who likes defense, I can appreciate it. … It’s well documented, me and Dray’s relationship before I got here. But it’s something to see night in and night out. The way he competes. He willed us to this win tonight.”

Green has endured a tumultuous season with the Warriors. He has struggled with disciplinary issues. However, he has been a core part of Golden State’s good fortune over their last two outings.

"I told Dray, 'That might be one of the best plays I done ever seen in my career, and I'm not exaggerating, man.'" CP3 on Draymond's clutch block in the fourth quarter of tonight's win pic.twitter.com/05X8ZZaZV8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

If the Warriors get this version of Green moving forward, and he can stay locked in, without getting into any issues on the court, they will be a tough opponent during the play-in tournament and hopefully in the postseason. Green is still one of the best defenders in the NBA. Suddenly, he’s reminding everyone why he’s such an important part of Golden State’s core.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire