Chris Paul’s brother is one of the top OL prospects in the 2024 NFL draft

Chris Paul is entering his second NFL season in 2023. A seventh-round pick from Tulsa in the 2022 NFL draft, Paul is competing with Saahdiq Charles to start at left guard for the Washington Commanders this upcoming season.

Paul’s younger brother, Patrick, is part of a loaded offensive tackle class in the 2024 NFL draft. Patrick Paul is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound prospect for the Houston Cougars who could be a first-round prospect in 2024.

Jim Nagy is the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl and a former 18-year NFL scout. On Twitter Wednesday, Nagy gave everyone the lowdown on the younger Paul.

Two years ago, when current Washington Commanders’ OL Chris Paul participated in @seniorbowl, he gave us early heads-up on his talented younger brother Patrick. We saw exactly what Chris was talking about last fall while watching @PatrickPaul_76 protect QB Clayton Tune’s… pic.twitter.com/hvOqGOGHEl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 28, 2023

Paul’s size is one thing, but his arm length [36 3/8″] and wingspan [85 1/2″] already has him on the radar of NFL teams. The Commanders need a left tackle. How interesting would it be if Chris Paul was Washington’s left guard and it selected Patrick Paul to be the left tackle of the future in 2024?

Olu Fashanu [Penn State] and Joe Alt [Notre Dame] are projected top-10 picks in 2024. Don’t be surprised to see Paul rise up the rankings with another strong season in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire