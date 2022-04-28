Chris Paul assessed retroactive flagrant-one foul for kick to Jose Alvarado
Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. – 2:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul has been given a Flagrant Foul 1 for his flailing kick on Jose Alvarado in Game 5. – 2:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have relied heavily on their rookie class this season.
Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado all had their moments down the stretch.
Without them, New Orleans wouldn’t even been in this position.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:56 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado are so good that you have to wonder how one of them didn’t end up on the HEAT™ or the Raptors. – 6:53 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
With Devin Booker out & Pelicans applying a high pressure strategy on Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges delivered an historic performance to get Suns a 3-2 lead: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:52 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Chris Paul last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 1 TOV
It’s the 12th time Paul has recorded at least 20p/10a with one or fewer turnovers in a playoff game.
Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, no other player has recorded more than eight such games. pic.twitter.com/uWnBUb0wGG – 9:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Devin Booker out, Chris Paul hasn’t had his postgame interview partner with him, but this Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton show is entertaining, too. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MZT2U5ulbX – 1:54 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I knew what it was.” Chris Paul on being more aggressive in Game 5 after an 4-point effort on 8 FGAs in Game 4. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/FC8krzvPv1 – 1:51 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green on Jose Alvarado: “He’s incredible. A fantastic defensive player. A fantastic player in general. He makes it tough on guys. He’s doing a pretty decent job on Chris (Paul), guarding him fullcourt.” – 1:29 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Without getting fined?”
Chris Paul when @Kellan Olson asked him about the technical foul he received in the fourth quarter.”
Paul said he looked at the scores table and said, “Come on.” and was given a tech.
“That’s ridiculous.” #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JuA6ANeTTP – 1:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“17 years.”
Chris Paul when asked about #Pelicans forcing him left. #Suns pic.twitter.com/MBCEMy8us2 – 1:15 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Still awake and watching @NBAonTNT and the guys give a shoutout to @elliotlperry!
Chuck compared Jose Alvarado to Perry and said Perry is “one of my favorite people in the world…gives maximum effort all the time…” pic.twitter.com/iRY1C8lG7q – 1:12 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Suns should (will) win this series, but @YoungNBA do you think not having Book could come back to bite CP3? He’s looked gassed the last few games, and I just wonder about the amount of energy he’s expended in a first-round matchup. – 12:59 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Mikal Bridges played 47 minutes. Chris Paul played 39.
Series will probably be determined by how much those guys have left in the tank for Game 6. – 12:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul tonight:
22 PTS
6 REB
11 AST
8-18 FG
3 STL
He is the only player to have 10+ assists in every game this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/1yQhvqPFSs – 12:49 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Suns are gonna win, but CP is telling other people to bring the ball up so he doesn’t have to face Alvarado at the end of the game. – 12:38 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Seriously, when it comes to snaking the dribble, manipulating the big in the drop and hitting that mid-range jumper while smashing you in the nads simultaneously, CP3 is like Steph Curry shooting 3s. He dont miss. He the 🐐 – 12:35 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Chris Paul is one of the best ball handlers ever and can barely bring the ball up the floor against an undrafted rookie. – 12:34 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jose Alvarado doesn’t wear #15 because it’s the number on the shot clock that signifies an 8-second violation, but he … should just lie and change his story. pic.twitter.com/uFltQUrbeS – 12:32 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Suns fans don’t understand. Yelling at Jose Alvarado only increases his special powers. – 12:30 AM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
The thing about Jose Alvarado is he’s been doing pretty much the same stuff for most of his career. Even as someone who was a huge proponent of his last year, it’s still kind of batshit that most of it works at this level. Intangibles matter – 12:28 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Teaching Chris Paul how to fight like a man had to be difficult pic.twitter.com/9Kz2GHDo5y – 12:28 AM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Chris Paul should teach a class on shot fakes – 12:27 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Suns need to bring this guy back to help remind Chris Paul to get it over half court pic.twitter.com/rFTZ5lVpJX – 12:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ lead was down to 7 with 4 minutes to go. Enter Point God – 12:26 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Another 8-count forced by Jose Alvarado on Chris Paul.
Please let Jose guard CP3 every minute he’s on the floor from here on out. – 12:24 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has two 8 second violations in back to back games.
Grand. Theft. Alvarado. pic.twitter.com/svX6mQU2FJ – 12:24 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Jose Alvarado singlehandedly making the 8-second rule cool again, – 12:24 AM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Never in a million years could I imagine CP getting an eight second call in a playoff game, let alone it happening twice in the same series against the same on-ball defender. – 12:24 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose got an 8-second call on CP again! – 12:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Paul back-to-back 8 second violations in the fourth quarter in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/xnoWa1JZI9 – 12:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul draws tech after Alvarado forced an 8-second call.
Ingram missed technical FT. #Suns up eight with 4:39 left. – 12:24 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
JOSE ALVARADO! – 12:24 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado forces Chris Paul into ANOTHER 8-second call. Then Paul gets a technical. Unbelievable. – 12:23 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jose Alvarado forces an 8-second call and then Chris Paul gets hit with a technical foul. Why he didn’t just pass the ball to Mikal Bridges I don’t know, but Ingram misses the FT – 12:23 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jose Alvarado forces his second eight-second violation on Chris Paul of the series. Paul gets T’d up. Hard to believe. – 12:23 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado is just amazing.
He should be receiving near starter minutes. – 12:22 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Guarding Chris Paul PnRs at the end of the game are hard under any circumstances, but I don’t know how you do it with JV. – 12:22 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Are you freaking kidding me Jose Alvarado – 12:22 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Man, Jose Alvarado continues to produce positives when he’s out there.
There’s no reason why he should still be splitting time with Devonte’ Graham moving forward. – 12:17 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Wow the Footprint Center really isn’t going to like Jose Alvarado if he keeps clawing the ball away from everyone – 12:17 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chris Paul throwing arms, but it’s all good in the eyes of the referees — but Jose Alvarado gets his revenge by swiping Deandre Ayton. – 12:16 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Five fouls on Payne. CP3 already at 28 minutes. Monty probably just has to ride with Payne and hope he doesn’t foul out in his last shift.
Dangerous point here. Bridges + reserves and it’s a 10-point game. – 11:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ lead is down to 10 after Cam Payne picks up his 5th foul with 3:27 to go in the 3rd. This is a crucial stretch while Chris Paul gets his rest, and the Suns aren’t doing well with it so far – 11:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne checks in for Chris Paul at the 4:48 mark in the 3rd quarter. CP3’s already at 30 minutes for the game – 11:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Pretty clear nutkick by CP3 on Alvarado here. Wonder if the league office will have something to say about it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yYjc2RecQS – 11:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good first half, but the Suns’ real test starts now. The Pelicans have outscored them 137-93 in third quarters this series. A strong 3Q helps put this one away early and spares Chris Paul from wearing himself out. Another bad one… – 11:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CP had 12 field goal attempts in the 1st half. His season-high this year is 19 FGAs.
Pels are gonna make him work much harder than he’s had to all year if he’s going to take over this series. – 11:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Suns 59, Pels 46
Ingram 13 pts & 3 assts
McCollum 12 pts
Alvarado 5 pts
Chris Paul (16 pts) has really picked up his aggression and its ignited the Suns. Pels have to do a better job of slowing the game down and sharing the ball. PHX shot 52%, Pels 40.5% – 11:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
You knew Chris Paul would come back strong. He’s got 16 points and 6 assists. Pels have to find some offense outside of Brandon Ingram (13 points) and CJ McCollum (12 points) in the second half. – 11:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Yeah, Jose picked up the foul there, but Chris Paul exerts so much effort on single possessions when Alvarado is on him. – 11:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
CP starting to look worn down a little late in the 2nd here, as he’s had to play more mins than planned due to the Payne foul trouble. – 11:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
I don’t blame refs for not calling/seeing this because it was split-second close, but Jose actually got CP on another 8-second violation pic.twitter.com/n5HrTuMuTr – 11:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
lol Suns having their entire team set backcourt screens to get Alvarado off CP3 – 11:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Phoenix has TWO guys back to set screens on Alvarado when he’s picking CP up full court. – 11:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum with back-to-back 3s. They were good smart looks. – 11:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Footprint Center: Not fans of Jose Alvarado. – 10:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a great charge call on Ayton, but Suns just got the same crap with CP on CJ at the other end when he wasn’t in his path – 10:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado looking so calm while staring at CP3 … – 10:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul’s series high for points in the first half was 7 and he’s already got 14 in 13 minutes tonight. – 10:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’m not sure I’ve seen CP this aggressive attacking the rim since his Clippers days – 10:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul already has 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Much more aggressive start from him – 10:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Using CP3 in Book’s spot for some of these sets has been fun to watch – 10:47 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
CP3 hunting rip throughs when in the bonus is my jam. – 10:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Chris Paul rip move in the bonus. Drink! – 10:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Not a good last few minutes. Turnovers galore. And Cam Payne is cooking while CP3 is resting. Pelicans down 30-18 with a minute left in this first quarter. – 10:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Suns have been the more aggressive team early in this one. CP and Ayton are a combined 7-of-9 from the field.
Pels need to make things tougher for those two guys. – 10:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Atrocious charge call in favor of CP on CJ. Wasn’t remotely in his path. – 10:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
McCollum on CP3 is a choice – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns same starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Cam Johnson
Deandre Ayton
Jae Crowder
Mikal Bridges – 9:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ahead of the start of game 5, Herb Jones was slapped with Flagrant 1 foul from the previous contest for an altercation with Chris Paul.
Let’s just say that I’m not a fan. https://t.co/C8Ya6ATmVm pic.twitter.com/m5sk9wxjGE – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Chris is going to be aggressive, plain and simple.” #Pelicans coach Willie Green on Chris Paul as #Suns #Pelicans tied 2-2 in best-of-7 series. Game 5 tonight in Phoenix. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4rChJduPzt – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Willie Green was asked about what to expect from Chris Paul in Game 5 after the way Game 4 went: “Chris is going to be aggressive. Plain and simple.” – 8:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Media member asked in tonight’s pregame, Is Chris Paul fully healthy?
Monty Williams replied, “Yes.” – 8:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Is Chris Paul fully healthy?
Monty Williams: “Yes.” – 8:22 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Don’t sleep on the #Suns — even without my guy Book. 🚫💤
Armed with the Point God, an elite defense and the wisdom of Monty Williams, Phoenix remains a bona fide contender! 🌵🏆
🎥: @TheGameDayNBA
pic.twitter.com/c9HrcOgnuQ – 6:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have outscored the Suns by 31 points and are averaging 121 points on 50.7% shooting since the first half of game one.
A game 5 upset seems within reach if New Orleans can prevent Chris Paul from going supernova. https://t.co/b2iAAcuLJZ pic.twitter.com/j4Ne7vszr1 – 12:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Youngest vs oldest players from this playoffs. Which team would win?
Ant CP3
Moody Lowry
Kuminga Dragic
Pat Williams Iguodala
Barnes PJ Tucker pic.twitter.com/08S0thnP5W – 10:24 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Most important offseason of James Harden’s career came after the Portland series in 2014. He played USA Basketball and started an absurd 6 year run. He’s gotta re-dedicate himself this summer. Take a page out of the CP playbook – 10:27 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Pelicans win game 4!
🏀 Brandon Ingram wasn’t got to let the Pelicans lose
🏀 Rookies Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones rattle Chris Paul
🏀 Jonas Valanciunas dominates the paint
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
None were #NBA lottery picks. One went undrafted. Another was a second-round selection. Either way, #Pelicans rookies Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III are making some of the league’s biggest playoff contributions among first-year pros: https://t.co/RptJHcQEyK pic.twitter.com/k1IYyhrk9Z – 4:44 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
My dispatch from last night, when The Point God was unraveled by two rookies.
Chris Paul is usually the irritant. But on Sunday, he was the annoyed.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/su… – 4:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Draymond Green said Ja Morant has one of the highest IQs in the NBA with the likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul. Tee Morant noticed Ja’s high IQ when he was 7 years old. I wrote about the battle between Morant’s mind and Minnesota’s defense.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Naji Marshall’s new Twitter account (@marshall_naji8) follows two people.
The league itself… and Jose Alvarado. pic.twitter.com/ujD4f9kpjx – 3:52 PM
