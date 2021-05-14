Chris Paul with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers
Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/13/2021
Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland scored two goals apiece as Borussia Dortmund crushed RB Leipzig 4-1 to lift the German Cup on Thursday. It was Dortmund's fifth German Cup triumph and their first since 2017 while Leipzig missed out again on winning their first silverware after losing their second Cup final in the last three years. England international Sancho gave Dortmund a perfect start, finding enough space to curl a superb shot into the top corner in the fifth minute.
The Nets suffered yet another injury to a key player.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.
Westbrook will be debated in this time, in the next lifetime and even so on. He belongs to history as much as he does to the present, and it’s fitting he’ll go down as one of the more polarizing players in NBA history.
PFL 4 also will feature the MMA debut of boxing champion Claressa Shields.
Jeremy Stephens will draw a stern test in his return to 155 pounds when he meets Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night on July 17.
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brown will miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month. "Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family," Monty McCutchen, NBA senior vice president for referee development and training, said in a news release Monday.
The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.
(Reuters) -Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horse's positive test for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone is confirmed, Churchill Downs said it will strip Medina Spirit of its Kentucky Derby win and the racetrack has already banned Baffert from entering horses there. The controversy surrounding Medina Spirit's positive test raised questions about whether the three-year-old colt would be allowed to compete in the second leg of the Triple Crown.
Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa has been receiving plenty of unnecesarry criticism during the 2021 offseason. Recently, it's been from ...
Tony Ferguson was on fire as he took aim at Michael Chandler, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his opponent, Beneil Dariush.
The Vikings trading away Mike Hughes is a vote of confidence in their current cornerback unit.
Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant infamously clashed over Shaq's weight while playing with the Lakers.
Chris Haynes speaks with Evan Wasch, the NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament.
Even if the league is still in an early phase of its work, the first-person interviews with accusers and litigation can serve as enough to decide whether Watson should be on the commissioner’s exempt list.
Scheffler, Spieth and Will Z combined to play 199 times in Northern Texas PGA junior tournaments, with 63 wins between them.
With George Kliavkoff hired as the new Pac-12 commissioner, conference expansion is on the table ... maybe. What schools should be targeted?
Edgar Berlanga joins Chris Mannix and Carl Froch to discuss all the fall out from Canelo Alvarez's victory over Billy Joe Saunders this weekend
Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas defends Bob Baffert, while others wonder if he's given preferential treatment.