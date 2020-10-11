How Chris Osgood built a home in Hockeytown: Detroit Red Wings book excerpt

The following is an excerpt from "The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings," written by Free Press sports writer Helene St. James and published by Triumph Books. The book will be available online and in bookstores Tuesday.

Nearly four years had passed since he left — years he later recognized were significant to his growth as a person and as a goaltender. But as he approached the meeting with his longtime friend and former boss, all Chris Osgood cared about was his heart.

Osgood spent the first, best, and last parts of his 17-season NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. He won his first Stanley Cup backing up Mike Vernon in 1997, his second Cup as the team’s starter in 1998, and his third as reliever-turned-starter in 2008. He missed out on the Wings’ 2002 Stanley Cup because they had jettisoned him the summer before, putting him on waivers because he was expendable after general manager Ken Holland traded for Dominik Hasek.

“It was crushing when I had to leave,” Osgood said in a 2019 interview. “I was always conflicted because I thought I could stay there with Dom. I wished I could have stayed, but looking back it was better I left. It made me better. But having a personal relationship with Kenny and knowing in the back of my mind that I would be back one day helped with that.”

That day came in the summer of 2005, as the NHL prepared to emerge from a labor dispute that had wiped out an entire season. The two men, 17 years apart in age but with a relationship that stretched back before the Wings drafted Osgood at 54th overall in 1991, shared the same intention. “I met Ken at this restaurant or lounge on Haggerty Road and he wrote down some numbers,” Osgood remembered. “The salary cap, we knew it was coming. Basically he wrote out a contract on a napkin. It didn’t matter to me how much I would be making or how many years, I just wanted to come back to Detroit.”

It was where his heart was — where he had met his wife, Jenna, where he had celebrated the greatest moments of his career. The Cups. Scoring a goal. Fighting Patrick Roy — which, back in the late 1990s and early aughts, was pretty much mandatory for a Wings goaltender. It was where Osgood had built lifelong friendships, where he had the most fun, where he faked ticket requests for teammates and tinkered with helmets and tied one assistant coach’s shoelaces to a stool — in front of Scotty Bowman.

“Dave Lewis always wore running shoes on the bench, but he wouldn’t do up the laces,” Kirk Maltby said in a 2019 interview. “There was one game, Ozzy was sitting there and he tied the laces around the base of the stool. So when Lewie went to walk away, he was dragging the stool. And he had Scotty Bowman right behind him.”

Osgood won 23 games as rookie in 1993–94, but the lasting memory of that season came in Game 7 of the first-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks. The score was 2–2 late in the third period when Osgood skated from his crease to chase a loose puck. He tried to clear the puck— only to have it land on the stick of Sharks forward Jamie Baker. Baker scored, the Wings lost, and Osgood, 21 at the time, wept as he spoke to reporters afterward at his stall.

The Wings brought in Mike Vernon, a veteran goaltender who had won a Cup, but Osgood remained a significant asset and retained his status as the guy who ultimately would be a big part of their future. After the Wings were swept in the 1995 Stanley Cup Finals — with Vernon in goal — Osgood started 47 games in 1995–96. He led the NHL with 39 victories and a 2.17 goals-against average, and was runner-up to Jim Carey for the 1996 Vezina Trophy. On March 6, 1996, he became just the second goaltender in NHL history to score a goal, in a game against the Hartford Whalers. Osgood played 15 games in the playoffs, including the Western Conference finals against Colorado. Osgood finished 8–7 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.

