Chris Olave's top plays 2022 season
Watch New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave's top plays of the 2022 season.
Watch New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave's top plays of the 2022 season.
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said he's proud of his quarterback Mac Jones for the way he handled chants for backup QB Bailey Zappe during the 2022 season.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Who could replace Kliff Kingsbury, as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals? Here's a look at some potential options as the team's next coach.
Usually, only a handful of plays decide games in the NFL. Here are 7 that helped end the Packers' season on Sunday night.
The Bears should be fielding calls for the No. 1 pick. Here are some QB-needy teams who could be calling GM Ryan Poles about trading up.
How will the Giants match up against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL's Wild Card round? Here's our preview and prediction.
Is this right Buckeye fans? #GoBucks
The NFL playoff field for the 2022 season is set. Check out the bracket, matchups and schedule ahead of Wild Card Weekend.