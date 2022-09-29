Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is getting recognition for a remarkable start to his NFL career.

Olave has been named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

The 11th overall pick in this year’s draft, Olave has 17 catches for 268 yards in his first three NFL games.

Despite the return of Michael Thomas, Olave has emerged as the Saints’ No. 1 receiver, leading the team in targets, catches and yards. Olave is on pace to finish this season with 1,518 receiving yards, which would be a new NFL rookie record.

Chris Olave wins Offensive Rookie of the Month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk