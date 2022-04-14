The Eagles are bringing in another wide receiver as part of their pre-draft process.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is visiting with Ohio State wideout Chris Olave on Thursday. Alabama’s Jameson Williams was in for a meeting earlier this week.

Olave joins Williams in a group of players widely expected to be first-round picks later this month. He caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season.

The Eagles have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal this year. If they use one on a receiver, it will mark three straight years that they’ve added a wideout in the first round. 2021’s addition was DeVonta Smith and he’s set to continue playing a big role for the team. 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor has disappointed to this point, though, and the interest in adding another high pick to the group doesn’t bode well for him in Philly.

Chris Olave visiting Eagles Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk