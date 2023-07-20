Chris Olave shares his Mount Rushmore for Ohio State wide receivers

This was a fun conversation: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was interviewed on the Richard Sherman Podcast to explore a range of topics, including something he’s uniquely positioned to cover — the greatest wideouts in Ohio State Buckeyes history. Olave had the privilege of sharing a locker room with some talented future pros as well as the opportunity to watch elite prospects setting the standard in his youth.

When Sherman asked for his four-man Mount Rushmore, Olave singled out these names as the best he’s ever known:

Marvin Harrison Jr. (2021-Present)

“I’m gonna have to put Marvin Harrison on there, I’ve never seen nothing like that. He’s for sure up there,” Olave said of his former teammate.

Harrison has only played two seasons for the Buckeyes, but he’s already earned All-American attention after catching 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and scoring 14 touchdown catches in 13 games a year ago. He’s going into his third year at Ohio State with ambitions of being a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Olave gushed on the work Wilson has put in to develop his craft: “Everybody knows who his dad is, but he’s so talented man, but the work ethic is even better. He’d be there at the facility first one in, last one out, literally every day. It’s not no job to him, he actually love what he do, and he’s excited to get to work every day. I’ve never seen nothing like it. He probably works the same now. Even knowing all the success he’s got, I know it’s not going to his head, just the type of person he is. I’m excited for him in the future.”

Cris Carter (1984-1986)

Carter left school with the Buckeyes receptions record (168), having racked up 2,725 receiving yards and 27 touchdown catches. He went on to earn eight Pro Bowl nods and had his jersey retired with the Minnesota Vikings. He was selected for the Ohio State Football All-Century Team in 2000 and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Ted Ginn Jr. (2004-2006)

A high school track star initially recruited to play defensive back at Ohio State, Ginn converted to receiver and caught 135 passes for the Buckeyes, gaining 1,943 yards and scoring 15 touchdown receptions as a big-play threat. He had a long NFL career, including stops with the Saints, where he was recently invited to return as a coaching intern for training camp.

Wilson played behind Olave at Ohio State, but his old teammate wanted to give him a shoutout for the work he put in to climb the depth chart. Wilson finished his Buckeyes career with 143 receptions and 2,213 receiving yards, scoring 23 touchdown catches. He was drafted one slot ahead of Olave and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Sherman gave Olave points for humility, laughing: “You know you’ve got the most receiving TD’s in Ohio State history (35) and you ain’t gonna put yourself on the list, I respect it.”

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire