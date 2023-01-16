Chris Olave selected for PFF’s 2022 All-Rookie Team

Pro Football Focus released their All-Rookie Team for the 2022 season, and just one New Orleans Saints player made the cut. Wide receiver Chris Olave made an impact from his first game in black and gold, and that won him recognition on this all-star list.

The former Ohio State Buckeye finished with 72 receptions for 1,048 yards and 4 touchdown catches, trailing just behind his mentor Michael Thomas for the best first-year performance by a Saints rookie.

Not bad for the former No. 11 overall pick. Here’s what PFF’s Michael Renner wrote of Olave’s selection:

“Olave was as advertised in his rookies season. He was as pro-ready a route-runner as you’ll ever see in the draft, which bore out from Day 1. His 2.42 yards per route run led the rookie class and ranked seventh in the entire NFL — an elite number from a first-year player.”

Olave outplayed both of the receivers drafted ahead of him, outgaining Drake London in total yardage and surpassing his old college teammate Garrett Wilson in both per-catch and per-game averages. If the Saints can find him a quarterback, he’ll be on the fast track to ranking among the best receivers in the league. That’s not to say there aren’t things he can improve on. Olave noted areas of growth potential like his inconsistency on tough contested-catch passes, ball security, and missed run-after-catch opportunities. Look for him to level up in 2023.

