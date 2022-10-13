Chris Olave returns to practice on updated Week 6 Saints injury report vs Bengals

The New Orleans Saints saw the return to practice of Chris Olave on the updated injury report for the Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A much-needed sight, as Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas both continue to be absent. Marshon Lattimore also has another day with a missed practice.

The only change from the Bengals was that La’el Collins had a limited practice today after resting on Wednesday. The other tackle, Jonah Williams, was still out with a knee injury. Tee Higgins hasn’t practiced this week, he’s important to keep note of with the Saints secondary being injured right now.

Here is the full up-to-date Week 6 injury report for Saints vs. Bengals:

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RT La’el Collins (rest)

DNP

Limited

WR Tee Higgins (ankle)

DNP

DNP

LT Jonah Williams (knee)

DNP

DNP

TE Devin Asiasi (ankle)

Limited

Limited

TE Hayden Hurst (groin)

Limited

Limited

RB Samaje Perine (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

DNP

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

DNP

DNP

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DNP

DE Payton Turner (chest)

DNP

DNP

WR Chris Olave (concussion)

DNP

Limited

LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

DNP

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

Limited

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

Limited

Limited

S J.T. Gray (foot)

Limited

Full

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

Limited

Full

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

Limited

DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)

Limited

Limited

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Limited

Limited

 

