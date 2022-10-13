Chris Olave returns to practice on updated Week 6 Saints injury report vs Bengals

The New Orleans Saints saw the return to practice of Chris Olave on the updated injury report for the Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A much-needed sight, as Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas both continue to be absent. Marshon Lattimore also has another day with a missed practice.

The only change from the Bengals was that La’el Collins had a limited practice today after resting on Wednesday. The other tackle, Jonah Williams, was still out with a knee injury. Tee Higgins hasn’t practiced this week, he’s important to keep note of with the Saints secondary being injured right now.

Here is the full up-to-date Week 6 injury report for Saints vs. Bengals:

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RT La’el Collins (rest) DNP Limited WR Tee Higgins (ankle) DNP DNP LT Jonah Williams (knee) DNP DNP TE Devin Asiasi (ankle) Limited Limited TE Hayden Hurst (groin) Limited Limited RB Samaje Perine (abdomen) Limited Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Deonte Harty (foot) DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP DNP WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP DE Payton Turner (chest) DNP DNP WR Chris Olave (concussion) DNP Limited LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip) DNP Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited Limited CB Paulson Adebo (knee) Limited Limited S J.T. Gray (foot) Limited Full TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited Full S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited Limited DT Malcolm Roach (ankle) Limited Limited QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Limited Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire