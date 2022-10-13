Chris Olave returns to practice on updated Week 6 Saints injury report vs Bengals
The New Orleans Saints saw the return to practice of Chris Olave on the updated injury report for the Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A much-needed sight, as Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas both continue to be absent. Marshon Lattimore also has another day with a missed practice.
The only change from the Bengals was that La’el Collins had a limited practice today after resting on Wednesday. The other tackle, Jonah Williams, was still out with a knee injury. Tee Higgins hasn’t practiced this week, he’s important to keep note of with the Saints secondary being injured right now.
Here is the full up-to-date Week 6 injury report for Saints vs. Bengals:
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RT La’el Collins (rest)
DNP
Limited
WR Tee Higgins (ankle)
DNP
DNP
LT Jonah Williams (knee)
DNP
DNP
TE Devin Asiasi (ankle)
Limited
Limited
TE Hayden Hurst (groin)
Limited
Limited
RB Samaje Perine (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Deonte Harty (foot)
DNP
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
DNP
DNP
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DNP
DE Payton Turner (chest)
DNP
DNP
WR Chris Olave (concussion)
DNP
Limited
LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
DNP
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
Limited
CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
Limited
Limited
S J.T. Gray (foot)
Limited
Full
TE Taysom Hill (rib)
Limited
Full
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
Limited
DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)
Limited
Limited
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Limited
Limited