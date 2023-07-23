Chris Olave represents the Saints on PFF’s ‘top 25 under 25’ list

Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema highlighted the NFL’s top 25 players who have yet to celebrate their 25th birthday — and only one New Orleans Saints standout made the cut. Second-year wide receiver Chris Olave represented the Saints on Sikkema’s list, clocking in at No. 23. Here’s what Sikkema wrote of Olave:

“Olave finished his 2022 rookie campaign with an 82.9 receiving grade. He recorded 24 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, which was a top-10 mark among players under 25. His 14.9-yard average depth of target was one of the higher marks in the league, which showcases his deep-threat ability.”

The Saints will be leaning on Olave in a big way this year; it’s no sure thing that Michael Thomas will remain healthy often enough to lead the charge offensively with him, and Rashid Shaheed needs to show he can continue to produce on a heavier workload. Olave has already put in work with his new quarterback Derek Carr to prepare for an important season.

Olave just turned 23 years old a month ago on June 27, so he’s younger than many of his rookie teammates (including 24-year-old quarterback Jake Haener). He’s started his career strong and looks like a building-block for the Saints for years to come. It’s on him to keep up the momentum and meet that expectation.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire