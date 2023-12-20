Chris Olave will play Thursday night

The Saints were able to win without wide receiver Chris Olave last Sunday, but they won't have to try to do it again on Thursday night.

Head coach Dennis Allen said on Wednesday that Olave is good to go for the team's Week 16 game against the Rams. An ankle injury caused Olave to miss his first game of the 2023 season.

Olave has 72 catches for 918 yards and four touchdowns this season.

While Olave will be back, Allen also said that right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Landon Young started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in last Sunday's win over the Giants.