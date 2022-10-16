Chris Olave officially inactive for Saints vs. Bengals in Week 6

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more stark difference in injury situations across the NFL in Week 6 than what we’re seeing at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints are going to take the field without all three of their top wide receivers, plus their best cornerback and last year’s first-round pick at defensive end — all due to injuries. Quarterback Jameis Winston is active, but he isn’t expected to play, barring an emergency.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, isn’t missing anyone with injuries. Sure, they have a couple of players managing some bumps and bruises, but for the most part their lineup looks just like it did when the season started. It’s a lot of adversity for the Saints to overcome. Let’s see if they have it in them.

Here are the lists of inactive players from both teams for Week 6:

Cincinnati Bengals inactive players

CB Cam-Taylor Britt

RB Trayveon Williams

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

New Orleans Saints inactive players

WR Michael Thomas (ruled out with injury)

WR Jarvis Landry (ruled out with injury)

WR Chris Olave (was questionable with injury)

CB Marshon Lattimore (ruled out with injury)

DE Payton Turner (ruled out with injury)

LG Calvin Throckmorton (was questionable with injury)

TE Nick Vannett

