Chris Olave makes Walter Camp preseason watch list

Yes, I know, I know — all of these college football awards watch lists. But hey, it’s our job to keep you informed with Ohio State football, and at least you follow a team that’s so good it gets players littered across these preseason accolades.

The latest OSU player to make a preseason watch list is one that’s already appeared on a few, wide receiver Chris Olave. On Friday, the leading Buckeye receiver from last season was one of 35 names appearing on the preseason Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list.

You know Olave’s story well. He went from an unheralded 3-star recruit to one of the most dangerous deep threats in college football. Had he decided to leave early for the NFL last season, he may have been a first-rounder, and no doubt would have been one of the top receivers on the board. Instead, he decided to scale the banks of the Olentangy one more time in 2021, and we’re happy he did.

With an exceptional year, Olave has a shot to break some Ohio State receiving records. We say if he does, it’s a positive development towards the Buckeyes doing some pretty special things in 2021.

The Walter Camp is voted on by the Walter Camp Foundation and has been awarded since 1967. It goes to the college football “player of the year,” not unsimilar to the Heisman and Maxwell.

The award is scheduled to be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021. An Ohio State player has won the Walter Camp four times. Archie Griffin went back-to-back in 1974 and 1975, Eddie George won it in 1995, and Troy Smith took it home in 2006.

