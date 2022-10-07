Chris Olave makes top-5 in our Saints player power rankings for Week 5

There’s a new face in the top-5 of our Week 5 New Orleans Saints player power rankings: rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, who leads the team in receptions (21) and receiving yards (335) to start the season. The first-round pick has been as-advertised and is rightfully earning Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration. Here’s where Olave has ranked in each week thus far:

Week 1: No. 16

Week 2: No. 14

Week 3: No. 12

Week 4: No. 7

Week 5: No. 5

Two new players entered the mix this week: safety J.T. Gray (who didn’t make the top-25 in either Week 3 or Week 4) and quarterback Andy Dalton (who wasn’t listed at all prior to taking his Week 4 start). We saw two playres fall out of the top-25 altogether to make room for them in tight end Juwan Johnson (No. 23 last week) and cornerback Bradley Roby (No. 25 in Week 4’s player power ranking), who has moved to the slot with second-year pro Paulson Adebo reentering the lineup.

There were some other fallers. Slot receiver Jarvis Landry fell 10 spots after another quiet afternoon, and punter Blake Gillikin slipped 6 spaces. Quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Michael Thomas, and left guard Andrus Peat each fell back 3 spots while inactive with healthier players surpassing them.

As for the biggest risers: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive end Cameron Jordan, and kicker Wil Lutz each rose 4, 5, and 6 spaces, respectively, while Adebo shot up to No. 14 overall after his first game back in the starting lineup. He ended up one spot ahead of Dalton at No. 15. Here’s the full list:

No. 25: Safety J.T. Gray (Last week: N/A)

No. 24: Linebacker Kaden Elliss (Last week: 21)

No. 23: Right guard Cesar Ruiz (Last week: 22)

No. 21: Left tackle James Hurst (Last week: 20)

No. 20: Punter Blake Gillikin (Last week: 14)

No. 19: Left guard Andrus Peat (Last week: 16)

No. 18: Slot receiver Jarvis Landry (Last week: 8)

No. 17: Tight end Taysom Hill (Last week: 15)

No. 16: Defensive tackle David Onyemata (Last week: 17)

No. 15: Quarterback Andy Dalton (Last week: N/A)

No. 14: Cornerback Paulson Adebo (Last week: 24)

No. 13: Kicker Wil Lutz (Last week: 19)

No. 12: Safety Marcus Maye (Last week: 12)

No. 11: Defensive end Marcus Davenport (Last week: 10)

No. 10: Running back Alvin Kamara (Last week: 9)

No. 9: Safety Tyrann Mathieu (Last week: 11)

No. 8: Defensive end Cameron Jordan (Last week: 13)

No. 7: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (Last week: 5)

No. 6: Wide receiver Michael Thomas (Last week: 3)

No. 5: Wide receiver Chris Olave (Last week: 7)

No. 4: Linebacker Pete Werner (Last week: 4)

No. 3: Center Erik McCoy (Last week: 2)

No. 2: Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (Last week: 6)

No. 1: Linebacker Demario Davis (Last week: 1)

