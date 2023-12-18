Chris Olave, Lonnie Johnson among five Saints listed as DNP

The Saints didn't practice Monday, but with a Thursday Night Football game looming, they had to issue an estimated report.

The team listed defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), receiver Chris Olave (ankle) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) as non-participants.

Defensive end Cam Jordan (ankle), defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder) and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) were listed as limited.

Olave missed Sunday's game against the Giants, and coach Dennis Allen said Monday that the short turnaround between Sunday and Thursday factored into the decision to hold out Olave.

“We’ve just got to see where he’s at tomorrow,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “I thought he had a good day in his rehab today. . . . It’s just walk-through [practices], so I expect him to be able to participate tomorrow in some form or fashion.”

Johnson is considered “week to week” and seems unlikely to play this week.

Receiver Michael Thomas and defensive back Marshon Lattimore are eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but neither sounds ready to get back to practice.

“They’re both in the rehab process," Allen said. "I can’t tell you exactly where they’re at. I don’t expect the practice window to open, so we’ll just keep going through the rehab process and see how it goes.”