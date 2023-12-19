Chris Olave listed as limited on Tuesday injury report

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said on Monday that he was anticipating receiver Chris Olave's return to participation "in some form or fashion" on Tuesday.

That came to fruition.

New Orleans listed Olave (ankle) as a limited participant for today's injury report. The Saints conducted a walk-through in preparation for Thursday's matchup with the Rams.

Olave, who has 72 catches for 918 yards with four touchdowns this season, missed Sunday’s victory over the Giants.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad), safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) remained non-participants.

Running back Keandre Miller (ankle) was upgraded to limited from DNP on Monday.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle), defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder), and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) all remained limited. Turner is returning from injured reserve.