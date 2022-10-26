Is Chris Olave on the Justin Jefferson trajectory? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss New Orleans Saints rookie WR Chris Olave’s impressive start to his NFL career, and debate if he is on path to put up Justin Jefferson-like numbers.

Video Transcript

[CHEERING]

MATT HARMON: Next up, Saints. Chris Olave, 495 receiving yards are the eighth most by a rookie wide receiver in their first six games as a pro since 1970. This one came in from Graham Barfield, who included the list of the other players, such names as Justin Jefferson, Randy Moss, Anquan Boldin, CeeDee Lamb, Stefon Diggs-- shout out to Stefon Diggs for doing that as, like, a fifth-round pick-- and Ja'Marr Chase. There's others as well, but man, good list for Chris Olave to be on. That guy is so good.

DALTON DEL DON: Absolutely love Olave this week too. The Raiders are like-- they are, I think, the second-best EPA per rush and the second-worst EPA per pass through their defense. So if Michael Thomas is out again-- I couldn't find any update on his info at all-- but man, Olave I'm treating as a top 15 fantasy wideout.

MATT HARMON: It's amazing about Olave too. Dude is like, they're not running him on, like, any slants, any give-mes. It's all, like, big boy, non-Mickey Mouse NFL routes, so he has been incredible. I think-- You know, people are asking me, like, is he on the Justin Jefferson trajectory? And, you know, I don't want to say anybody's on the Justin Jefferson trajectory, because he's become like an elite receiver by his third season, but I don't know, man. Chris Olave is out there like, legit doing it. It's not just because, like, nobody else is out there. He looks like an NFL star right now.