Chris Olave (hamstring) would not have practiced, per estimated Saints injury report
The New Orleans Saints rested on Tuesday, but rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) would not have practiced had they hit the field, per the estimated injury report. They’ll face the Cleveland Browns on a short week, with kickoff scheduled for noon CT on Saturday, Dec. 24. Here’s what you need to know from the first injury report:
Cleveland Browns injury report
Player
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
DE Myles Garrett (illness)
DNP
DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion)
DNP
RB Nick Chubb (foot)
DNP
S John Johnson III (thigh)
DNP
WR David Bell (toe)
Limited
G Joel Bitonio (rest)
DNP
WR Amari Cooper (rest/hip)
DNP
CB AJ Green (toe)
Full
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)
Limited
TE David Njoku (knee)
Limited
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (rest)
DNP
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
Limited
WR Chris Olave (hamstring)
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
RG Cesar Ruiz (foot)
DNP
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
Limited
RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
DNP
LB Pete Werner (hamstring)
DNP
S P.J. Williams (knee)
Limited