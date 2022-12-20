Chris Olave (hamstring) would not have practiced, per estimated Saints injury report

The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) The Baltimore Ravens had their problems offensively even before Lamar Jackson's injury, so perhaps it's no surprise that the bottom finally fell out with the star quarterback sidelined. The Ravens dropped a game out of first place in the AFC North last weekend thanks to a 13-3 loss at Cleveland, and although there's always the hope that Jackson's return can give the team a boost, it's clear Baltimore has issues that go beyond whoever is doing the passing. On Monday, coach John Harbaugh didn't give much of an update on Jackson, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.