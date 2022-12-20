Chris Olave (hamstring) would not have practiced, per estimated Saints injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints rested on Tuesday, but rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) would not have practiced had they hit the field, per the estimated injury report. They’ll face the Cleveland Browns on a short week, with kickoff scheduled for noon CT on Saturday, Dec. 24. Here’s what you need to know from the first injury report:

Cleveland Browns injury report

Player

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

DE Myles Garrett (illness)

DNP

DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion)

DNP

RB Nick Chubb (foot)

DNP

S John Johnson III (thigh)

DNP

WR David Bell (toe)

Limited

G Joel Bitonio (rest)

DNP

WR Amari Cooper (rest/hip)

DNP

CB AJ Green (toe)

Full

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)

Limited

TE David Njoku (knee)

Limited

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (rest)

DNP

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

Limited

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

RG Cesar Ruiz (foot)

DNP

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

DNP

S P.J. Williams (knee)

Limited

