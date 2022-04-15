Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson to attend NFL draft in person
It’s mid-April and that means the 2022 NFL draft is extremely close. In fact, it’ll take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas and it’s sure to draw another excited and extremely interested crowd.
It’s always interesting to see which players decide to attend the draft in person, and we’ve finally gotten the list of those that’ll be on hand this year, and there are two Ohio State players that are on the list that might walk across the stage on day one.
And yeah, it’s the two players you’d probably expect. Both OSU receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are among 21 players that will be attending the draft in person, waiting to get the call of a lifetime.
By now, you know that both Buckeye receivers are widely projected to go in the first round, so it makes sense that they would get the opportunity to have a front-row seat to all the action.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) is lifted up by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Saturday’s NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on November 9, 2019. The Buckeyes won the game 73-14. [Barbara J. Perenic/Dispatch]
Here’s a lits of all the players expected to be on hand.
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Drake London, WR, USC
Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia