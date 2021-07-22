Chris Olave and Garret Wilson on Biletnikoff preseason watch list

We’ve got another college football preseason award watch list making the rounds and two more Ohio State players are appearing.

The fine folks at the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation released the 2021 preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list and both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are a part of the 51 names appearing.

The Biletnikoff Award has been around since 1994 and goes to the college football player judged to be the most outstanding FBS receiver in the nation annually regardless of position. And as an added bonus, two-time Heisman winner and Ohio State legend Archie Griffin will help present the award at this year’s banquet to be held on March 6, 2022.

Olave is coming back for his senior season and is a big-play receiver. He has an outside shot at becoming the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in career receiving yards. Wilson will be a junior and has also shown an ability to make big plays down the field. The duo is considered one of the best in all of college football, and only a shortened season probably kept them off Biletnikoff consideration last year.

Only one Ohio State player has won the Biletnikoff. The late, great, Terry Glenn took home the award in that remarkable one-year season he had in 1995.

