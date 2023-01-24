Chris Olave earns PFWA All-Rookie recognition with college teammate Garrett Wilson

The awards keep rolling in for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who was selected for the PFWA All-Rookie team after an impressive 2022 debut. And he’s joining his college teammate Garrett Wilson as the top first-year receivers on PFWA’s list. Olave is the lone Saints rookie to make the cut, however, with fellow first-year pros Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, and Rashid Shaheed having been limited during the season with injuries.

Those two former Ohio State Buckeyes dueled throughout the year for the league lead in rookie receiving totals, so it makes sense they would wind up here together at the end of the season. They’re both finalists for the Rookie of the Year award, too.

Here’s the full All-Rookie team from the PFWA:

