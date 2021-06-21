Chris Olave draws comparisons to Will Fuller, Jerry Jeudy

Ohio State keeps churning out some of the best NFL draft prospects on an annual basis, and their 2022 class is sure to include more of the same.

One of their top players in that group is wide receiver Chris Olave, who gives the Buckeyes one of the most polished, explosive big-play threats in all of college football.

In his recent scouting breakdown of Olave, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah drew comparisons to Will Fuller and Jerry Jeudy:

My first thought was to compare Olave to Jerry Jeudy. They have similar body types, top speed and production. However, I think Olave has better hands while Jeudy is a little more explosive in his release and at the top of the route. Fuller is a better comparison. Both guys are special when they work over the top of the defense and both needed to add strength coming out of college. When healthy, Fuller has been one of the best deep threats in the NFL. I think Olave has the chance to be even better because he’s a more polished player than Fuller was at that same point in his career.

That’s high praise for Olave, who could have been a fairly early selection in this year’s draft, but elected to return to Columbus for another season. Alongside Garrett Wilson, Olave will help give the Buckeyes arguably the best pass-catching tandem in the country, as both could end up being first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.