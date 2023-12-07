Chris Olave did not practice on Thursday with illness

The Saints have added receiver Chris Olave to Thursday's injury report.

Olave did not participate in the day's practice due to an illness. He leads New Orleans with 68 catches and 890 yards. He’s tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback Derek Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder) remained limited for the second practice of the week, which is a good sign for his potential availability this weekend.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle) also was upgraded from a non-participant to limited in Thursday’s session.

But Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), and receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) all remained out of practice.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (quad), offensive lineman Andrus Pete (shoulder), and linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique) remained limited.

Center Erik McCoy (shoulder) was upgraded from limited to full as was offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee).

Kicker Blake Grupe (right groin) remained full.