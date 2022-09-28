Chris Olave on adjustments through first three games in NFL
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave details his adjustments through first three games in NFL.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave details his adjustments through first three games in NFL.
Through three games in 2022, the Packers are first in third-down defense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber breaks down some of the biggest plays from Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers
The Lions practiced Wednesday without their leading rusher and top four pass catchers, including D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. brown
What does Week 4 have in store? Use our fantasy football content schedule to find all of our columns, Q&A's and more. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
Nick Mensio takes a look at all 32 teams' backfields from a usage standpoint headed into Week 4. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
Former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor is one of the players on the NFL's All-Frustrated Team through the first three weeks of the season.
The Bills had a long list of injured players Wednesday as they begin to get ready to play Baltimore.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. dives into this week's flex plays that could push you over the hump in Week 4. The Ravens/Bills game should see a lot of scoring. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)
One former Patriots assistant believes the high volume of turnovers could cost Mac Jones his job
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the same side as Ken Dorsey after the Bills offensive coordinator threw a tantrum in the coaches' booth on Sunday.
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The Eagles are kings of the NFC after three weeks. And there aren't many other Super Bowl contenders at their heels. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Peter King believes that the monumental wins Kyle Shanahan has had with Jimmy Garoppolo under center played a role in why he never burned a bridge with the veteran quarterback.