Chris Olave credits Saints’ leaders for maintaining ‘all-time high’ confidence amid 1-2 start

There haven’t been many rookies more impressive than Chris Olave; the New Orleans Saints wide receiver was just named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September after starting things off at a furious pace. But it’s been a frustrating year for the Saints so far despite Olave’s individual success. Still, he sees a light at the end of the tunnel, and the first-year first rounder says his team is focused on turning things around.

“Confidence is at an all-time high still. No matter what I feel like, you can’t lose your confidence,” Olave told NFL Network’s Stacy Dales in London this week. “We’re competitors at the end of the day. It’s a rough start but we’re taking it day by day.”

When asked how he’s handling an adjustment to the NFL after making the jump from the college ranks, and then dealing with two losses and a close win to start his rookie year, Olave credited the team’s veteran leadership for showing him how to handle the challenges come with turning pro: “I feel like it was natural. My teammates helped me a lot to get to this point, making it easier for me. Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in the backfield, all those guys.”

Obviously it will take more than strong words on the sidelines and keep-your-chin-up mottos to right the ship in New Orleans, but having that kind of experience on your side is more than a lot of other 1-2 teams around the league can lean on. There’s a lot to be said for keeping a cool head and maintaining composure on the sideline and in the locker room. If the Saints can keep together and continue getting big plays out of Olave, they’ll be right back in the middle of things come December.

