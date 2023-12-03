Chris Olave (concussion) expected to play in Saints vs. Lions

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave exited last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and entered NFL concussion protocol, despite having recorded his season-high in receiving yards. That’s the kind of pace he was on until his game was cut short.

Players typically miss at least one game when put into the concussion protocol. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the few players that comes to mind that hasn’t missed a game after a concussion this season. That’s why Olave practicing earlier this week was a surprise. He even was a full participant in Friday’s practice. And now it’s been reported that Olave is expected to play in Sunday’s game with the Detroit Lions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, who said Olave “for sure” is playing against Detroit. Set your fantasy football lineups accordingly.

This is a huge boost to the New Orleans receiving corps. They’ll already be missing Rashid Shaheed and Michael Thomas. Behind Olave they have Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood, Lynn Bowden Jr. and A.T. Perry. The Saints may be thin at receiver, but they’ll have the number one receiver versus the Lions.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire