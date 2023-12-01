Chris Olave, Cameron Jordan questionable for Saints

The Saints have question marks next to the availability of key players on both sides of the ball heading into Sunday's game against the Lions.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan didn't practice all week because of an ankle injury, but the Saints are leaving the door open for him to play. He is listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Wide receiver Chris Olave has the same listing. He is recovering from a concussion and moved up to a full practice on Friday.

Kicker Blake Grupe (right groin) and center Erik McCoy (shoulder) are also questionable. Austin Seibert will be called up from the practice squad Saturday if the Saints don't think Grupe will play.

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), and linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder, oblique) have been ruled out.