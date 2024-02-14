Chris O’Leary says thank you and goodbye to Notre Dame football

When news broke that Notre Dame’s safeties coach Chris O’Learly was headed to the NFL, it was a huge loss for the Irish.

He is set to join a new staff for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he can continue his impressive upward rise in the coaching profession. O’Leary will now reach football’s top level at the tender age of just 32, as he was previously the youngest full-tim staff member for Notre Dame.

It’s clear that he is a rising coaching star and the Irish losing him is big. O’Learly was thankful for his three seasons in South Bend, as he went to social media and thanked Notre Dame with a thoughtful goodbye.

THANK YOU to this elite coaching staff, athletic department, and University for an incredible run. Most importantly – thank you to every PLAYER I had the privilege to coach – you made every single day a blessing! Go Irish!! pic.twitter.com/iM8WFQ2iPn — Chris O'Leary (@Coach_OLeary) February 14, 2024

