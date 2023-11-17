Chris Murdock: Your Volusia-Flagler Athlete of the Week for Nov. 6-11
The results are in, and First Baptist Christian cross country runner Chris Murdock has been named the Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 6-11.
The senior placed 13th with a time of 17:15.00 at the Region 2-1A meet. He claimed 33% of the votes.
Spruce Creek soccer player Tristan Bodnar took second with 24% of the votes.
FISHING ROUNDUP: New tour boat in town, and some know-how to pass along; fly-fishing, anyone?
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UCF, Texas Tech battle for bowl eligibility in 1st Big 12 meeting
The News-Journal gathers nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to cvinel@gannett.com.
The AOTW poll launches every Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday.
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia-Flagler Athlete of the Week: FBC runner Chris Murdock