Chris Murdock: Your Volusia-Flagler Athlete of the Week for Nov. 6-11

Halifax Health is partnering with the News-Journal to honor our Volusia-Flagler area high school athletes every week.

The results are in, and First Baptist Christian cross country runner Chris Murdock has been named the Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 6-11.

The senior placed 13th with a time of 17:15.00 at the Region 2-1A meet. He claimed 33% of the votes.

Spruce Creek soccer player Tristan Bodnar took second with 24% of the votes.

The News-Journal gathers nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to cvinel@gannett.com.

The AOTW poll launches every Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

