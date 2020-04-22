Chris Mullin recounts time former King Chris Webber dominated Dream Team

The NBA is filled with incredible stories that add to the lore of the league. One of those moments came in the summer of 1992, when a group of college players scrimmaged against one of the greatest teams ever assembled and came out on top.

The story has been told and retold a million times, but the original Dream Team took on what would later become the Select Team in the weeks building up to the 1992 Olympic games.

It was a hand selected group that would go on to make their own names in the league, but for all intents and purposes, they were supposed to be punching bags for the superstars of the NBA as they prepared for the games.

"That was an incredible group of young players first off, all of those guys went on to have incredible careers," hall of famer Chris Mullin told Tom Haberstroh on the latest edition of the Habershow.

It was a star studded squad of college players, including a couple of former Sacramento Kings. Just a year later, the Kings selected Duke's Bobby Hurley with the seventh pick in the 1993 NBA Draft and star big man Chris Webber joined the Kings via trade before the 1998-99 season.

Hurley was a gritty point guard who racked up college wins and assists at the NCAA level like very few before him. He would have to go up against the likes of John Stockton and Magic Johnson in practice.

Webber was a member of the Fab Five at Michigan. Just 19 years old at the time, the 6-foot-10 big turned heads with his incredible talent.

"I remember a year later in the draft, I remember sitting down with Nellie (Don Nelson), he had a few guys on the board -- Shawn Bradley, Chris Webber and maybe Penny Hardaway," Mullin recalled. "He said, ‘what do you think?' and I said, ‘All I know, is one day in San Diego, this guy Webber was the best player on the court, including (Larry) Bird.'"

Story continues

Golden State would trade three future first round picks, as well as the draft rights to Hardaway, the third overall selection in the 1993 NBA Draft, to get their hands on Webber.

[RELATED: Kent Bazemore quickly became fan favorite in short audition with Kings]

According to Mullin, Michael Jordan didn't play that day, but that doesn't completely detract from the story that has now become something of legend. Webber and a group of college players walked into the gym and took down a team of legends.

"It was one of those scrimmages where, look, as a kid, that's a dream of a lifetime and they came out and they played well," Mullin added.

In addition to Webber and Hurley, Hardaway, Allan Houston, Grant Hill, Jamal Mashburn, Rodney Rogers and Eric Montross filled out the roster. Webber, Hardaway, Houston, Hill and Mashburn would go on to make All-Star appearances.

Hurley had his career derailed by a vehicle accident during his rookie season. Both Rogers and Montross would go on to be serviceable players in the league.

It was a wake up call for the Dream Team. They would go on to run the table at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, winning every game by 30 points or more.

That team is widely considered the greatest group of talent ever assembled for an international tournament. Of the team, 11 of the 12 players to suit up for the Olympics are in the Naismith Hall of Fame, including Mullin, Bird, Jordan, Johnson, Stockton, Charles Barkley, David Robinson, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen and Clyde Drexler.

For one day, Webber, facing off against the likes of Malone, Robinson, Ewing and Barkley in the post, was the best player on the floor according to at least one person with first hand knowledge.

While Webber made five All-Star teams and was the anchor in the Kings' glory years, he has yet to get the call by the Hall of Fame.

Chris Mullin recounts time former King Chris Webber dominated Dream Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area