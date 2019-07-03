Chris Mullin provides interesting Steph Curry-Kevin Durant comparison originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Ever since Kevin Durant announced he was leaving the Warriors on Sunday for the Brooklyn Nets, a flurry of reports have been released that details why, exactly, KD would choose to move on from Golden State.

Despite going to the Finals in all three of his seasons by the Bay -- and winning two championships -- Durant reportedly told former teammate Kendrick Perkins that he felt the Dubs had "taken him for granted."

Perkins also detailed how KD was annoyed that he never felt the same star treatment from the organization as fellow superstar Steph Curry.

Former Warrior and NBA Hall of Famer Chris Mullin joined ESPN's "The Jump" on Wednesday and refuted the fact that Durant was taken for granted -- at least on the court.

"From a basketball standpoint, it's impossible to take KD for granted," Mullin said. "Three years there, his record is 38-11 in the playoffs. Two championships, two NBA Finals MVPs. So he's not taken for granted there.

"The dynamic is, Steph is an impeccable player, an impeccable person. He was drafted. Klay was drafted by the Warriors. Draymond drafted by the Warriors. Similar to A-Rod and [Derek] Jeter. Both incredible Hall-of-Fame players, no matter what A-Rod did … the New York Yankees, Jeter's their guy."

Mullin's point is sound. Despite all of Durant's on-court accolades -- Kerr continually called Durant the best player in the NBA -- Durant was always viewed a bit more of a "hired gun" compared to the core group of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

But that was to be expected the minute KD signed with the Warriors on July 4, 2016. It's fair for Warriors fans to love Curry in a way they never really could with KD. While Steph took the team from the dark ages in 2009 to their first championship in 40 years, Durant came over after the team already won an NBA-record 73 games and had a title under their belt.

The Warriors and their fans forever will appreciate KD for his time in Golden State. That will never be taken for granted.

But they're not in a bad position with Steph Curry as the sole face of the franchise again, either.