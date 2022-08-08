Chris Mullin hilariously helps Warriors unveil Classic Run TMC jerseys

Mully hilariously helps Warriors unveil Run TMC 'Classic' threads originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chris Mullin is looking like he could play 20 minutes off the Warriors’ bench in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

On Monday, the Hall of Fame guard and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst rocked a gold chain and helped Golden State unveil its new set of "Classic Edition" jerseys the team will wear this upcoming season.

“Let’s run it back,” Mullin says in the uniform release video posted to the Warriors' social media accounts. "Man, I’ve still got it.”

The Warriors’ newest threads are a nod to Mullin's era in the 1980s and ‘90s when he made up the "Run TMC" trio alongside Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond. Mullin played 13 seasons with Golden State and ranks second in games played (807) and steals (1,360) in franchise annals behind superstar Steph Curry.

Curry is a fan of the new threads.

"Run TMC," Curry said in a video. "Mitch, Mully, Tim Hardaway."

Last week, the Warriors released their new "Statement Edition" jerseys that feature the words "Golden State" across the chest, paying homage to the franchise renaming itself from the San Francisco Warriors to the Golden State Warriors in 1971.

No matter which jersey the team wears on any given night next season, the defending champions will be looking sharp.

