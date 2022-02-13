Chris Mortensen: Carson Wentz will ‘probably be traded or released’

Though the offseason is just beginning, the biggest question surrounding the Indianapolis Colts will be what to do with quarterback Carson Wentz and the contract that is still owed to him.

While there is certainly a chance Wentz is back for the 2022 season, Chris Mortenson of ESPN said the Colts are looking for a way out and that he believes Wentz will be traded or released before March 18.

“Right now, it looks bleak,” Mortensen said on ESPN’s ‘NFL Countdown,’ via NJ.com. “By March 18, he will probably be traded or released. Wentz has $50 million of his base salary is guaranteed. For Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like it was a one-year marriage that went wrong.”

The date of March 18 is significant because it is the third day of the new league year. On that date, Wentz will trigger a fully guaranteed bonus of $6.3 million. The Colts are already on the books for the $15 million but if they trade or release Wentz before March 18, they would save $13.3 million against the salary cap.

Trading Wentz will be difficult. In order to do so, you have to find a suitor that is willing to take on his contract. It will also take some convincing considering the Colts were viewed as the perfect landing spot for Wentz last offseason.

We’ll see what happens when it comes to Wentz’s future but this narrative should heat up over the next month or so.

